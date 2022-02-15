February 15. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 15th of February.

NAMES

Shaken Aimanov (1914-1970) – actor, film director, and people’s artist of the USSR.

Born in Pavlodar region, he graduated from the Semipalatinsk Kazakh Pedagogical College. During his professional career, Shaken Aimanov had dozens of lead parts in theatre and cinema, became the first film director in Kazakhstan.

The documentaries were shot to depict the creative work of Shaken Aimanov. The street and film studio bear his name. Memorial plaques are put up on the house where Shaken Aimanov lived and the film studio building.

Yermukhan Bekmakhanov (1915-1966) – the first Kazakh PhD holder, founder of the first Kazakh History Faculty in the country, prof, member-correspondent of the Academy of Sciences of the KazakhSSR.

Born in Bayanaul district, Pavlodar region, he graduated from the Voronezh Pedagogical Institute in Russia.

Throughout his professional life, he penned the works on ethnography, history literature, legal sciences, atheism, history, culture, and arts of Kazakhs.

He authored the textbooks and books about the history of Kazakhstan for secondary schools.

Serik Seidumanov (1957) – Director of the Institute of Philosophy, Political Science and Religious Studies, a prominent statesman, member-correspondent of the National Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan, academician of the National Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty city, he graduated from the Moscow Institute of Chemical Engineering, Higher Komsomol School under the Central Committee of the Komsomol, the Academy of Social Sciences of the Central Commission of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union.

He took up his current post in February 2021.

Erlan Batyrbekov (1961) – General Director of the National Nuclear Center of Kazakhstan. Born in Almaty city, he graduated from the Moscow Engineering and Physics Institute, completed postgraduate studies at the Lebedev Institute, studied modern management and finance at the University of California’s Harvard Business School and the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

He took up his current post in January 2013.









Kairat Zhakipbayev (1964) – head of the State Legal Department of the Kazakh President’s Office.

Born in Shymkent city, he graduated from the Kazakh State University, majoring in law, the Institute for Advanced Training of Senior Staff of the USSR Prosecutor’s Offices in Moscow.

He was appointed to his current post in October 2020.









Zhandos Asanov (1969) – Ambassador-at-large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan. He is a graduate of the Alma-Ata Pedagogical Institute of Foreign Languages.

He took up his current post in October 2019.

















Elvira Azimova (1973) – Human Rights Ombudswoman in Kazakhstan.

Born in Dzhambul city now Taraz city, she graduated from the Yassawi International Kazakh-Turkish University, majoring in international law in 1996.

She was appointed to her current post in September 2019.













Berik Izgaliyev (1985) – Deputy Mayor of Zhanaozen city, Mangistau region.

Born in Mangistau region, he graduated from the Buketov Karaganda State University.

He took up his recent post in September 2019.



