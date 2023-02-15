February 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 15th of February. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on February 15.

DATES

Afghan Liberation Day is observed on February 15. The day commemorates the final withdrawal of Soviet troops from Afghanistan on February 15, 1989.

International Childhood Cancer Day (ICCD) observed on February 15 is a global collaborative campaign to raise awareness about childhood cancer and to express support for children and adolescents with cancer, the survivors and their families.

EVENTS

1640– The city of Guryev now Atyrau city is founded.

1992– The exchange of notes on the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and the Vatican takes place.

2010– The entry on naming the Aquarius constellation star after Mikhail Patanin – a famed Kazakh scholar in the catalog of celestial objects is made.

2014– Kazakhstani figure skater and former world champion Denis Ten wins the first Olympic medal in the history of Kazakhstan’s figure skating at the 22nd Olympic Games in Sochi.

2015– The Spanish city of Granada hosts the solemn ceremony of handing over the flag of the Univseriade to Almaty city, where the 28th Winter Universiade took place in 2017.

2017– The Indian Space Research Organization launches Al-Farabi-1, a 1.7kg high-technology nanosatellite, which is one of the 103 more satellites developed at the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.

2018– The Aimanov Kazakhfilm Film Studio becomes the first studio in the CIS to join the Federation of Motion Picture Producers in Asia-Pacific

2019– The international rules for Kokpar – a Kazakh national game – are adopted in the Kazakh capital.

2021- Kazakh athletes claim 11 medals, including one gold, four silver, and six bronze ones, at the Dubai 2021 World Para Athletics Grand Prix.

2022- Astana Qazaqstan Team rider Alexey Lutsenko wins the one-day Clasica Jaen Paraiso Interior race.



