February 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Kudrenok Tatyana
15 February 2022, 07:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 15th of February. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on February 15.

EVENTS

1640 – The city of Guryev (present-day Atyrau) is founded to establish diplomatic and trade relations between Russia and Asian states.

1992 – The Republic of Kazakhstan and Vatican exchange notes on the establishment of diplomatic relations.

2010 – Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation Mikhail Bocharnikov hands the awards to Kazakhstanis who served their international duty in Afghanistan and wasn’t awarded for some reasons.

2010 – A star in the Aquarius constellation is named after Mikhail Panin, a well-known Kazakh scholar.

2011 – Kazakhstani circus artists win 2nd place at the 35th International Circus Festival in Monte Carlo.

2014 – Kazakhstani figure skater, vice world champion Denis Ten wins his first Olympic medal and the first Olympic medal in figure skating for Kazakhstan at the 22nd Sochi Olympics in Russia.

2015 – The Spanish city of Granada hosts the ceremony of handing over the flag of the Univseriade to Almaty, where the 28th Winter Universiade takes place in 2017.

2017 – The Indian Space Research Organization successfully launches Al-Farabi-1, a 1.7kg high-technology nanosatellite, which is one of 103 satellites developed by the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.

2018 – The Aimanov Kazakhfilm Film Studio becomes the first CIS-based film studio to join the Federation of Motion Picture Producers in Asia-Pacific.

2019 – The international rules for Kokpar, a Kazakh national game, are adopted in the Kazakh capital.

2021 – Kazakhstani track and field athletes collect 11 medals at the 2021 World Series Grand Prix in Dubai. The event brings together 471 athletes from 52 countries.


