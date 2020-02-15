February 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 15th of February. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on February 15.

1640 – The city of Guryev is established for the purpose of «building diplomatic and trade relations between Russia and Asian countries». Later, the city was renamed as Atyrau.

1992 – Kazakhstan and Vatican exchange notes on establishment of diplomatic relations.

2010 – Russian Ambassador to Kazakhstan Mikhail Bocharnikov hands over awards to the Kazakhstanis who discharged their international duty in Afghanistan and did not timely receive their awards. Thus, medals For Courage and For Service in Battle were presented to Berik Sabirov, Tumarbek Murynbayev, Yergazy Turakbayev, Sergey Shilyayev, Amangeldy Likerov, Temirbek Koilybayev and Anatoliy Yurin.

2014 –Figure skater Denis Ten wins the first Olympic medal for Kazakhstan at the XXII Winter Olympic Games in Sochi with the total score 255,10.

2015 – Spain’s Granada holds a ceremony of handing over the flag of the Universiade to Almaty. The Kazakh city hosted the 28th Winter Universiade in 2017.

2018 – Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launches Al Farabi 1, a nanosatellite assembled by the Al Farabi Kazakh National University, along with 103 other satellites.