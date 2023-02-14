Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 431.08 eur/kzt 457.29

    rub/kzt 5.72 cny/kzt 62.45
Weather:
Astana-1-3℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    February 14. Today's Birthdays

    14 February 2023, 08:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 14th of February.

    NAMES

    Architect, designer, honored worker of arts of the Republic of Kazakhstan Timur SULEIMENOV (1943-2018) was born in Turkistan region. He was a graduate of the Lenin Kazakh Polytechnic Institute. He was the President of the Kazakhstan Designers Union starting from 1987. He also contributed to the design of the national currency – tenge, state symbols as well as several streets in Almaty city. He designed the Dawn of Freedom monument dedicated to the participants of December 1986 events in Almaty installed at the intersection of Zheltoksan and Satpayev streets.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Birthdays
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    March 6. Today's Birthdays
    March 5. Today's Birthdays
    March 1. Today’s Birthdays
    February 28. Today's Birthdays
    Popular
    1 UNESCO-listed Monumental Mount Nemrut statues survive Türkiye quakes
    2 Kazakh Culture Minister awards workers of culture congratulatory letters
    3 World's 2nd-largest Ferris wheel to be built in Seoul
    4 Over 860 thousand international tourists visit Brazil in January
    5 New Kazakhstan-Georgia movie release set for Mar 9