February 14. Today's Birthdays

Architect, designer, honored worker of arts of the Republic of Kazakhstan Timur SULEIMENOV (1943-2018) was born in Turkistan region. He was a graduate of the Lenin Kazakh Polytechnic Institute. He was the President of the Kazakhstan Designers Union starting from 1987. He also contributed to the design of the national currency – tenge, state symbols as well as several streets in Almaty city. He designed the Dawn of Freedom monument dedicated to the participants of December 1986 events in Almaty installed at the intersection of Zheltoksan and Satpayev streets.

