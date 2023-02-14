Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
February 14. Today's Birthdays

14 February 2023, 08:00
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 14th of February.

Architect, designer, honored worker of arts of the Republic of Kazakhstan Timur SULEIMENOV (1943-2018) was born in Turkistan region. He was a graduate of the Lenin Kazakh Polytechnic Institute. He was the President of the Kazakhstan Designers Union starting from 1987. He also contributed to the design of the national currency – tenge, state symbols as well as several streets in Almaty city. He designed the Dawn of Freedom monument dedicated to the participants of December 1986 events in Almaty installed at the intersection of Zheltoksan and Satpayev streets.
Birthdays  
