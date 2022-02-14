February 14. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 14th of February.

NAMES

Timur Suleimenov (1943-2018) is the architect, designer, merited art worker of Kazakhstan.

Born in Turkestan region is the graduate of the Lenin Kazakh Polytechnic Institute.

Participated in developing the first tenge design, state symbols, military uniform of the National Guard.

Arsen Zhangaskanov (1971) is the head of the construction department of Nur-Sultan city.

Born in Karaganda region is the graduate of the Baikonurov Zhezkazgan mining institute, Gumilyov Eurasian National University.

Has been working since April 2021.



