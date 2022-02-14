Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
February 14. Today's Birthdays

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
14 February 2022, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 14th of February.

NAMES

photo

Timur Suleimenov (1943-2018) is the architect, designer, merited art worker of Kazakhstan.

Born in Turkestan region is the graduate of the Lenin Kazakh Polytechnic Institute.

Participated in developing the first tenge design, state symbols, military uniform of the National Guard.

photo

Arsen Zhangaskanov (1971) is the head of the construction department of Nur-Sultan city.

Born in Karaganda region is the graduate of the Baikonurov Zhezkazgan mining institute, Gumilyov Eurasian National University.

Has been working since April 2021.


