February 14. Today's Birthdays

Timur Suleimenov (1943-2018) – an architect, designer, merited art worker of Kazakhstan.

He graduated from the Lenin Kazakh Polytechnic Institute in 1970.

He worked as an architect at the Design Institute Kazgorstroiproekt, chief architect of Kalininsk district, Almaty city, head of the team of architects Almaatagiprogor, chief project architect at the Institute Kazgorstroiproekt.

Between 1982 and 1987, he was a chief artist of the Artistic Fund of Kazakhstan. In 1987, he served as the President of the Union of Designers of Kazakhstan.

During the first years of independence of Kazakhstan he took part in designing the first issue of the national currency – tenge, the State symbols, military uniform of Kazakhstan’s Guard. He also was a member of the City Planning Council of Almaty.

In Almaty, at the junction of Zheltoksan and Satpayev Streets the Monument Rassvet Svobody (The dawn of freedom) designed by Timur Suleimenov and devoted to the participants of the December events in 1986 in Almaty city sits.



