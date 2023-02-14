February 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 14th of February. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on February 14.

1994– Kazakhstan becomes the 121st member of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

1997– Presidents of Kazakhstan and the U.S. – Nursultan Nazarbayev and Bill Clinton – sign the Charter on Democratic Partnership.

2011– The Scientific and Production Center of Transfusiology of the Ministry of Healthcare is established on the ground of Astana-based Blood Center.

2017– At the World Government Summit, Kazakhstan is awarded the First World Govtechineers Race-2017 for the development of the Egov-mgov application

2017– 12th grade student of the Nazarbayev Intellectual School in Aktau Sattigali Zholdasbay creates SMART-tyubeteika (embroidered traditional cap) for blind and visually impaired people. There is a motion sensor on the cap, and it gives a signal to a vibration motor taken from an ordinary cell phone. When a person walks, the sensors on the cap detects an obstacle in front and begins to vibrate, notifying the person about it. A person can correct his movement, turn, and change the angle of the direction of movement. The project was developed on an Arduino Micro board.

2018 - Olympic Channel publishes a documentary about Kazakhstani skater Denis Ten, bronze medalist of the Sochi Olympic Games as part of Game Breakers multi-series project.

2019 – Kazakhstan, Tanzania establish diplomatic relations.

2021– Kazakhstani freestyle acrobatics athlete Zhanbota Aldabergenova takes gold at the Northern America Cup after gaining 85.68 points. The tournament is held in Utah.



