    February 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    14 February 2022, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 14th of February. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on February 14.

    EVENTS

    1994 – Kazakhstan joins the IAEA to become its 121 member.

    1997 – Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev and President of the United States Bill Clinton meet in Washington.

    2011– The transfusion medicine research and development centre opens in Astana.

    2014 – The unique Medeu Dream Fest takes place in Almaty.

    2017 – At the World Government Summit Kazakhstan is awarded the First World Govtechineers Race-2017 for the development of the mgov. mobile application.

    2017 – Kazakhstan’s Sattigali Zholdasbay, a student of the Nazarbayev Intellectual School, creates Smart cap for blind and visually impaired people.

    2018 – The Olympic Channel broadcasts a documentary about the bronze medalist of the Olympic Games in Sochi, Kazakhstani figure skater, Denis Ten.

    2019 – Kazakhstan and the United Republic of Tanzania sign a joint communique on the establishment of diplomatic relations.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

