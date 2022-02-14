February 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 14th of February. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on February 14.

EVENTS

1994 – Kazakhstan joins the IAEA to become its 121 member.

1997 – Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev and President of the United States Bill Clinton meet in Washington.

2011– The transfusion medicine research and development centre opens in Astana.

2014 – The unique Medeu Dream Fest takes place in Almaty.

2017 – At the World Government Summit Kazakhstan is awarded the First World Govtechineers Race-2017 for the development of the mgov. mobile application.

2017 – Kazakhstan’s Sattigali Zholdasbay, a student of the Nazarbayev Intellectual School, creates Smart cap for blind and visually impaired people.

2018 – The Olympic Channel broadcasts a documentary about the bronze medalist of the Olympic Games in Sochi, Kazakhstani figure skater, Denis Ten.

2019 – Kazakhstan and the United Republic of Tanzania sign a joint communique on the establishment of diplomatic relations.



