February 13. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 13th of February.

NAMES

– Kazakh artist of ballet, choreographer, teacher, and people’s artist of the KazakhSSR.

Born in Almaty city, he graduated from the Alma-Ata Choreographic College and Leningrad Choreographic College.

His professional career began as a soloist at the Abai Kazakh State Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet in 1954. He worked as a teacher at the Alma-Ata Choreographic College. In 1962, he worked as a choreographer at the Abai Kazakh State Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet. He also was an art director, head choreographer, and director of the State Song and Dance Ensemble of the Kazakh SSR.

– founder of Kazakh TV journalism.

Born in Talgar city, Almaty region, he graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University.

He penned over 20 monographs on journalism, television, cultural studies, and turkology.

– famous Kazakh composer and songwriter, singer (lyrical baritone) people’s artist of the Kazakh SSR.

Born in West Kazakhstan region, he graduated in absentia from the Al-Farabi Chimkent Culture Institute and Kurmangazy Alma-Ata State Conservatory.

– Chairman of the Committee on Civil Society of the Ministry of Information and Social Development of Kazakhstan.

Born in Karaganda city, he graduated from the Gumilyev Eurasian National University, where he received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in international law, the Czech State University of Social Sciences.

He took up his recent post in June 2020.

- vice minister of national economy of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty city, he graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, Ryskulov Kazakh Economic University, Turan Astana University.

He was appointed to his current post in March 2022.