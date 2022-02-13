Go to the main site
    February 13. Today's Birthdays

    13 February 2022, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 13th of February.

    NAMES

    Zaurbek Raibayev (1932-2011) is the Kazakhstani ballet dancer, ballet master, teacher, people’s artist of Kazakhstan.

    Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Alma-Ata choreographic school.

    Marat Barmankulov (1937-2000) is the founder of Kazakhstan’s TV journalism.

    Born in Almaty region is the graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University. Authored more than 20 monographs on journalism, television broadcasting, cultural studies, Turkish studies.

    Yeskendir Khassangaliyev (1940-2021) is the Kazakhstani composer, singer, people’s artist of Kazakh SSR. Born in West Kazakhstan is the graduate of the Al Farabi Chimkent Culture Institute.

    Madiyar Kozhakhmet (1984) is the head of youth and family affairs committee of the Information and Social Development Ministry of Kazakhstan.

    Born in Karaganda is the graduate of the Gumilyov National University, the Czech State University of Social Sciences.

    Has been acting since April 2019.

    Iliyas Usserov (1985) is the deputy Mayor of Almaty city.

    Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh National University, Ryskulov Kazakh Economic University, Turan Astana University.

    Has been working since May 2019.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

