February 13. Today's Birthdays

Adlet Seilkhanov
13 February 2021, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 13th of February.

Zaurbek Raibayev (1932-2011) – a Kazakh artist of ballet, choreographer, teacher, people’s artist of the KazakhSSR. Born in Almaty city, he graduated from the Alma-Ata Choreographic College and Leningrad Choreographic College.

His professional career began as a soloist at the Abai Kazakh State Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet in 1954. He worked as a teacher at the Alma-Ata Choreographic College. In 1962, he worked as a choreographer at the Abai Kazakh State Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet. He also was an art director, head choreographer, and director of the State Song and Dance Ensemble if the KazakhSSR.

Marat Barmankulov (1937-2000) – the founder of Kazakh TV journalism.

Born in Talgar city, Almaty region, he graduated from the journalism department of the Philology Faculty of the Kirov Kazakh State University. He is the author of over 20 monographs on journalism, television, cultural studies, and turkology.

Yeskendir Khasangaliyev (1940) – famous Kazakh composer and songwriter, singer (lyrical baritone) people’s artist of the KazakhSSR.

Born in West Kazakhstan region, he graduated in absentia from the Al-Farabi Chimkent Culture Institute, the Vocal and Choral Faculty at the Kurmangazy Alma-Ata State Conservatory.

Madiyar Kozhakhmet (1984) – the Chairman of the Committee on Youth and Family Affairs of the Ministry of Information and Social Development of Kazakhstan.

Born in Karaganda city, he graduated from the Gumilyev Eurasian National University, where he received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in international law, the Czech State University of Social Sciences.

He took up his recent post in April 2019.

Ilyas Userov (1985) - Deputy Mayor of Almaty city.

Born in Almaty city, he graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, Ryskulov Kazakh Economic University, Turan Astana University.

He has been the Almaty Deputy Mayor since May 2019.


