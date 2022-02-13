February 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 13th of February. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on February 13.

EVENTS

1993 – Kazakhstancaspishelf OJSC is a multifaceted service geophysical enterprise is purposed to explore oil and gas fields in Kazakhstan's part of the Caspian Sea, assess biological reserves and mineral resources of the region, and develop the deposits in Kazakhstan's part of the Caspian shelf.

1994 – Kazakhstan and the U.S. sign the Charter on Democratic Partnership, the Agreement on Exchange of Technical Information and Cooperation in Nuclear Safety, the Agreement between the Governments of Kazakhstan, the U.S. and Russia on Technological Safeguards Associated with the Launch of the Inmarsat-3 Satellite as part of the official visit of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev to Washington.

2003 – Almaty hosts the I International Conference on Peace and Accord, initiated by President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev.

2007 – The orchestra of the Kazakh folk instruments of the Akmola regional philharmonic hall is named after outstanding composer, professor Kenzhebek Kumisbekov (1927-1987).

2013 – the country’s first national satellite TV channel, Kazakh TV, starts broadcasting in the new graphic design.

2017 – With the support of the Kazakh Geographic Society, Kazakhstani mountain climber and famous traveler Andrey Gundarev ascended to the highest summit of Australia - Mount Kosciuszko (2,228 meters).

2018 – The Global Coalition of Happiness is set up in Dubai, at the 6th World Governmental Summit. It includes the UAE, Kazakhstan, Costa Rica, Mexico, Portugal and Slovenia.

2019 –Kazakhstan and the Republic of the Marshall Islands establish diplomatic relations.

2019 – Scientists of the National Laboratory Astana at the Nazarbayev University launch the country’s first high-capacity bioinformatic computing platform for big genome data and solution of problems in the sphere of bioinformatics.



