February 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 13th of February. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on February 13.

1993 – Kazakhstancaspishelf OJSC is established for the exploration of oil and gas fields in Kazakhstan's part of the Caspian Sea, assessment of biological reserves and mineral resources of the region, and effective development of the deposits in Kazakhstan's part of the Caspian shelf.

1994 – Kazakhstan, U.S. sign the following documents during the official visit of the First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev to Washington: the Charter on Democratic Partnership, the Agreement on Exchange of Technical Information and Cooperation in Nuclear Safety, the Agreement between the governments of Kazakhstan, the U.S. and Russia on Technological Safeguards Associated with the Launch of the Inmarsat-3 Satellite. The Treaty on Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons was ratified as well.

2003 – Almaty hosts I International Conference on Peace and Accord initiated by the First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev. Those attending the event were the presidents of Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, State Minister of Turkey, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and Advisor to the Afghan President, religious leaders, representatives of 70 Jewish organizations, primarily from the U.S.

2017 – With the support of the Kazakh Geographic Society, Kazakh mountain climber and famous traveler Andrey Gundarev ascended to the highest summit of Australia - Mount Kosciuszko (2,228 meters).

2018 – Global Coalition of Happiness is established in Dubai, at the 6th World Governmental Summit, which unites the UAE, Kazakhstan, Costa Rica, Mexico, Portugal and Slovenia.

2019 – The Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of the Marshall Islands establish diplomatic relations.



