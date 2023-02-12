February 12. Today's Birthdays

ASTSNA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 12th of February.

– prominent Kazakh journalist, laureate of the Prize of the Kazakh President in the media, winner of the Prize of the Union of Journalists of Kazakhstan.

Born in Krasnoyarsk region, Russia, he graduated from the Kazakh State University. He is the author of several books, publications in the press, scripts of 12 documentaries, many manuscripts and documentary stories, and opinion and editorial stories from Vietnam, Afghanistan, the USA, and other countries.

– the Chairman of the Board of the International Union of Singing Improvisers, poet and journalist.

Born in Karaganda region, he graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, the Higher Party School in Almaty.

Yermanov has been actively promoting aitys art on republican TV channels for over 30 years. He is a member of the Board of the Union of Writers of Kazakhstan.

– member of the Union of Writers of Kazakhstan, winner of the International Literary Award Alash, and the Aibergenov Prize.

Born in East Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Abai Almaty State University in 1984.

He is the author of over 30 stories and novels. Altai's works were released in England, Turkiye, China, and Russia. His book Kyzyl boltirik won the International Soros Fund main prize.

– Kazakh deputy defense minister.

Born in Astrakhan oblast, Russia, he graduated from the Tashkent Higher Tank Command School, Military Armed Forces Academy, and Military Academy of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Russia.

He took up his current post in November 2021.

- member of the Supreme Audit Chamber of Kazakhstan.

Born in North Kazakhstan region, he is a graduate of the Kurgan Academy of Agriculture, Public Administration Academy under the Kazakh President.

He was appointed to his current post in November 2022.

– Chief of the General Staff - First Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan, Major-General.

Born in South Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Military Academy of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan, the National Defense University.

He was appointed to his current post in June 2021.

– famed Kazakh journalist, producer, and author of over a hundred documentaries.

Born in the city of Semipalatinsk, she graduated from the Faculty of International Journalism at the Al-Farabi Kazakh State University.