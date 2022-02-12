Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
February 12. Today's Birthdays

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
12 February 2022, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 12th of February.

NAMES

photo

Sara Nazarbayeva (1941) is the president of the Bobek Republican Children’s Charity Fund, public figure of Kazakhstan.

Born in Karaganda region is the graduate of the higher educational establishment at the Karaganda metallurgical complex.





photo

Oleg Kvyatkovski (1948-2007) is the well-known journalist, laureate of the Prize of the President of Kazakhstan, laureate of the Prize of the Journalists’ Union of Kazakhstan.

Born in Russia is the graduate of the Al Farabi National University.

Authored books, scripts for 12 documentaries, documentary narratives, publicist reports from Vietnam, Afghanistan, the US, etc.



photo

Zhursin Yermanov (1951) is the chairman of the international union of akyns, poet and journalist.

Born in Karaganda region is the graduate of the Al Farabi National University, higher party school in Almaty.





photo

Askar Altai (1963) is the member of the Writers’ Union of Kazakhstan, laureate of the Alash international literature prize, Aibergenov award.

Born in East Kazakhstan us the graduate of the Abai Almaty State University.

One of his books won the top honors of the Soros International Foundation.





photo

Sultan Kamaletdinov (1965) is the Deputy Defense Ministry of Kazakhstan.

Born in Russia is the graduate of the higher armoured command school, Military Academy, Military Academy of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Russia.

Has been serving since last November.





photo

Kanysh Abubakirov (1977) is the representatives of the defense establishment of Kazakhstan, Major-General.

Born in today’s Turkestan region is the graduate of the Military Academy of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan, National Defense Ministry.





photo

Maya Bekbayeva (1979) is the director general at the Qazaq TV Channel.

Born in Semipalatinsk is the graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh State University.

Has been working since April 2019.


