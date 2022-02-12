February 12. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 12th of February.

NAMES

(1941) is the president of the Bobek Republican Children’s Charity Fund, public figure of Kazakhstan.

Born in Karaganda region is the graduate of the higher educational establishment at the Karaganda metallurgical complex.

















(1948-2007) is the well-known journalist, laureate of the Prize of the President of Kazakhstan, laureate of the Prize of the Journalists’ Union of Kazakhstan.

Born in Russia is the graduate of the Al Farabi National University.

Authored books, scripts for 12 documentaries, documentary narratives, publicist reports from Vietnam, Afghanistan, the US, etc.









(1951) is the chairman of the international union of akyns, poet and journalist.

Born in Karaganda region is the graduate of the Al Farabi National University, higher party school in Almaty.

















(1963) is the member of the Writers’ Union of Kazakhstan, laureate of the Alash international literature prize, Aibergenov award.

Born in East Kazakhstan us the graduate of the Abai Almaty State University.

One of his books won the top honors of the Soros International Foundation.

















Sultan Kamaletdinov (1965) is the Deputy Defense Ministry of Kazakhstan.

Born in Russia is the graduate of the higher armoured command school, Military Academy, Military Academy of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Russia.

Has been serving since last November.

















(1977) is the representatives of the defense establishment of Kazakhstan, Major-General.

Born in today’s Turkestan region is the graduate of the Military Academy of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan, National Defense Ministry.

















(1979) is the director general at the Qazaq TV Channel.

Born in Semipalatinsk is the graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh State University.

Has been working since April 2019.