February 12. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 12th of February.

– the President of the Republican Children’s Charity Fund Bobek, public figure of Kazakhstan.

Born in Karaganda region, she graduated from the educational institution under the Karaganda Metallurgical Plant, majoring in economics.













– a prominent Kazakh journalist, laureate of the Prize of the Kazakh President in the media, winner of the Prize of the Union of Journalists of Kazakhstan.

Born in Krasnoyarsk region, Russia, he graduated from the Kazakh State University. He is the author of several books, publications in the press, scripts of 12 documentaries, many manuscripts and documentary stories, opinion and editorial stories from Vietnam, Afghanistan, the USA, and other countries.





– the Chairman of the Board of the International Union of Singing Improvisers, poet and journalist.

Born in Karaganda region, he graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazkah National University, the Higher Party School in Almaty.













– a member of the Union of Writers of Kazakhstan, winner of the International Literary Award Alash, the Aibergenov Prize.

Born in East Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Abai Almaty State University in 1984.













– a head of the First Kazakh President-Elbasy National Defense University.

Born in Astrakhan oblast, Russia, he graduated from the Tashken Higher Tank Command School, Military Armed Forces Academy, Military Academy of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Russia.

He took up his current post in October 2019.









– the Commander of the Assault Troops of the Ground Forces of the Kazakh Army.

Born in South Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Military Academy of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan, National Defense University, and Faculty of the General Staff of the National Defense University, majoring in military and public Administration.

He was appointed to his current post in May 2019.





– the director of Qazaq TV channel, deputy chairwoman of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan.

Born in the city of Semipalatinsk, she graduated from the Faculty if International Journalism at the Al-Farabi Kazakh State University.