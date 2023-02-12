February 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 12th of February. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on February 12.

DATES

Darwin Day is held each year on February 12 to celebrate Charles Darwin’s contributions to humanity, science and rational thought.

The International Day against the Use of Child Soldiers, also known as Red Hand Day is on February 12. Its aim is to raise international awareness about the use of child soldiers and call for action to stop this practice.

EVENTS

1955– The decision is made to build the Baikonur Cosmodrome – the first and world’s largest spaceport – in Kzyl-Orda region. The Cosmodrome sits between Kazalinsk town and Zhosaly village near Toretam village in an area of 6,717sq.km.

1992– The signing of the Protocol on the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Afghanistan takes place.

1994- Kazakhstan’s national team for the first time takes part in the 1994 Winter Olympics in Lillehammer, Norway.

2015– Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary completes the establishment of the Satellite Navigation Equipment Conformity Assessment Laboratory.

2015- The Toshiba International Foundation hands over the priceless collection of the prints to the National Library of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.

2016– The ceremony of raising the State flag of Kazakhstan is held in the new building of the Kazakh Embassy in Azerbaijan.

2016– Yerlan Nurmukhambetov’s The Walnut Tree film produced by the Sh.Aimanov Kazakhfilm is screened in the main competitive program of the 22th Vesoul International Film Festival of Asian Cinema and wins two prizes.

2020– Runner Arina Gladysheva sets Kazakhstan’s new record in athletics among boys and girls U-16 after clocking in at 4:34.04 in the 1,500-meter race - the best result since 1987.

2020 – Ankara holds the opening of the Year of Abai announced by the International Organization of Turkic Culture to celebrate the 175th birth anniversary of the Kazakh poet.

2020 - Switzerland issues postal stamps to mark the 175th anniversary of the great Kazakh poet and thinker Abai and the 1,150th anniversary of Turkic philosopher Abu Nasr Al-Farabi.