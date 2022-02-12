February 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 12th of February. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on February 12.

EVENTS

1955 – The decision to build the Baikonur Cosmodrome – the first and world’s largest spaceport – in Kzyl-Orda region is made. The cosmodrome is situated between Kazalinsk town and Zhosaly village near Toretam settlement. Its total area is 6,717 sq.km.

1992 – The signing of the Protocol on the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan is held.

1994 - Kazakhstan’s national Olympic team for the first time ever competes in the 1994 Winter Olympic Games in Lillehammer, Norway.

2015 – ‘Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary’ National Company completes works on the establishment of the Satellite Navigation Equipment Conformity Assessment Laboratory.

2015 - The Toshiba International Foundation donates the priceless collection of prints to the National Library of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.

2016 – The ceremony of raising the state flag of the Republic of Kazakhstan takes place in the new building of the Kazakh Embassy in Baku, Azerbaijan.

2016 – Yerlan Nurmukhambetov’s ‘The Walnut Tree’ film produced by Kazakhfilm Film Studio is screened at the 22th Vesoul International Film Festival of Asian Cinema and collects two prizes.

2020 – Track and field athlete Arina Gladysheva sets Kazakhstan’s new record in athletics among boys and girls U-16 after clocking the 1,500-meter race in at 4:34.04.

2020 – Ankara hosts the opening of the Year of Abai declared by the International Organization of Turkic Culture to celebrate the 175th anniversary of the Kazakh poet.

2020 – Jubilee postal stamps dated to the 175th anniversary of great Kazakh poet and thinker Abai and the 1,150th anniversary of philosopher Abu Nasr al-Farabi are issued in Switzerland.



