Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

February 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
12 February 2022, 07:00
February 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 12th of February. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on February 12.

EVENTS

1955 – The decision to build the Baikonur Cosmodrome – the first and world’s largest spaceport – in Kzyl-Orda region is made. The cosmodrome is situated between Kazalinsk town and Zhosaly village near Toretam settlement. Its total area is 6,717 sq.km.

1992 – The signing of the Protocol on the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan is held.

1994 - Kazakhstan’s national Olympic team for the first time ever competes in the 1994 Winter Olympic Games in Lillehammer, Norway.

2015 – ‘Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary’ National Company completes works on the establishment of the Satellite Navigation Equipment Conformity Assessment Laboratory.

2015 - The Toshiba International Foundation donates the priceless collection of prints to the National Library of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.

2016 – The ceremony of raising the state flag of the Republic of Kazakhstan takes place in the new building of the Kazakh Embassy in Baku, Azerbaijan.

2016 – Yerlan Nurmukhambetov’s ‘The Walnut Tree’ film produced by Kazakhfilm Film Studio is screened at the 22th Vesoul International Film Festival of Asian Cinema and collects two prizes.

2020 – Track and field athlete Arina Gladysheva sets Kazakhstan’s new record in athletics among boys and girls U-16 after clocking the 1,500-meter race in at 4:34.04.

2020 – Ankara hosts the opening of the Year of Abai declared by the International Organization of Turkic Culture to celebrate the 175th anniversary of the Kazakh poet.

2020 – Jubilee postal stamps dated to the 175th anniversary of great Kazakh poet and thinker Abai and the 1,150th anniversary of philosopher Abu Nasr al-Farabi are issued in Switzerland.


History of Kazakhstan    Events  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10