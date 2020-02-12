February 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 12th of February. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on February 12.

1955 – The decision to build the world's first and largest spaceport Baikonur near Toretam village between the town of Kazalinsk and Zhosaly village in Kyzyl-Orda region was adopted. The square of the cosmodrome is 6,717 square meters.

1992 – The Republic of Kazakhstan and the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan sign a protocol of establishment of diplomatic relations in Almaty. Kazakhstan’s diplomatic mission was opened in Kabul in September 2002. In June 2003 it was transformed into the Embassy. Afghanistan opened its Embassy in Almaty in 1993 (in 2005 it was moved to Astana).

1994 – Kazakhstan’s national team competes for the first time in the XVII winter Olympic Games in Lillehammer, Norway.

2015 – Toshiba International Foundation (Japan) donates an invaluable collection of engravings to the Library of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University. The engravings were handed over as part of the foundation’s cooperation with the KazNU’s Far East and South Asia Department. The gift is a collection of famous Japanese ukiyo-e of the Edo period (1600-1868). It also includes a set of books, videos with introductory information about ukiyo-e.

2016 – Film Walnut Tree by Kazakh director Yerlan Nurmukhambetov is demonstrated at the 22th International Asian Film Festival in Vesoul, France, and is awarded two prizes – Special Prize of the International Jury and Special Prize of Film Critics.