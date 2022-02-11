February 11. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 11th of February.

NAMES

Yuri Pomerantsev (1923) is the Soviet and Kazakh actor of theatre and cinema, director, and public figure.

He was born in Kyiv. He took part in the WWII. On March 11, 1942 he was wounded and stayed in the hospital until May 1942. In 1942 he moved to Alma-Ata.













Sauyk Zhakanova (1945) is the veteran of the Kazakh radio, honored artist of Kazakhstan.

Born in Karaganda region is the graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

















Zhambyl Akhmetbekov (1961) is the deputy of the Kazakh Majilis, VII convocation, member of the economic reforms and regional development committee.

Born in today’s Akmola region is the graduate of the Agriculture Institute, KIMEP.













Arystanbek Mukhamediuly (1963) is the director of the National Museum of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty region is the graduate of the Zhubanov republican specialized music school, Alma-Ata State Conservatoire, National higher school of state administration under the Kazakh President.

Has been serving since July 2019.



