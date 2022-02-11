Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

February 11. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
11 February 2022, 08:00
February 11. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 11th of February.

NAMES

photo

Yuri Pomerantsev (1923) is the Soviet and Kazakh actor of theatre and cinema, director, and public figure.

He was born in Kyiv. He took part in the WWII. On March 11, 1942 he was wounded and stayed in the hospital until May 1942. In 1942 he moved to Alma-Ata.




photo

Sauyk Zhakanova (1945) is the veteran of the Kazakh radio, honored artist of Kazakhstan.

Born in Karaganda region is the graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.





photo

Zhambyl Akhmetbekov (1961) is the deputy of the Kazakh Majilis, VII convocation, member of the economic reforms and regional development committee.

Born in today’s Akmola region is the graduate of the Agriculture Institute, KIMEP.




photo

Arystanbek Mukhamediuly (1963) is the director of the National Museum of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty region is the graduate of the Zhubanov republican specialized music school, Alma-Ata State Conservatoire, National higher school of state administration under the Kazakh President.

Has been serving since July 2019.


Birthdays  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Air Astana to launch flights to Israel
Air Astana to launch flights to Israel