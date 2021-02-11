February 11. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 11th of February.

– a Soviet and Kazakh actor of theatre and cinema, director, and public figure.

Born in Kyiv, he joined the Demyansk operation during the Great Patriotic War, where he was seriously injured. In 1943, he moved to Alma-Ata, where his career as an actor began.

From 1943 to 1945, he worked as a chorister at the Abai Alma-Ata Theatre of Opera and Ballet. Between 1945 and 1953, he was an actor of the Theatre for Children and Youth of Kazakhstan. In 1953 and 1954, he was an actor at the Saratov Theatre of Young Spectators. He has been working at the Alma-Ata Russian Theatre of Drama since 1954.

Pomerantsev received international fame in his role as Traitor General Vlasov in Osvobozhdeniye film. But, he is best known for his role as doctor Anatoly Lavrov in Nash milyi doctor film, 1957.

He staged several plays.

– a Kazakh radio veteran, announcer with a 40-year experience, and honored artist of Kazakhstan.

Born in Karaganda region, she graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University.

She worked as an announced in Kazakh radio, scenic speech teacher at the Zhurgenov Kazakh National Academy, teacher in the Faculty of Journalism, associate professor at the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.

She penned two books.

– the Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament of the 7th convocation, member of the Committee for Economic Reforms and Regional Development.

Born in Tselinograd region, he graduated from the Agricultural Institute, Kazakh Management Institute.

From 2012 to 2016, he was the Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh parliament of the 6th convocation. Until his appointment to the current post in January 2021, he served as a member of the Committee for Social and Cultural Development.

– a director of the National Museum of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty region, he graduated from the Zhubanov republican specialized musical school, Alma-Ata State Conservatory, National High School of Public Administration under the Kazakh President, as well as completed postgraduate studies at the Kazakh State University.

Between 2008 and 2014, he worked as a rector of the Zhurgenov Kazakh National Academy of Arts. From 2014 to 2019, he was the Minister of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan.

He took up his current post in July 2019.