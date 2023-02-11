February 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 11th of February. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on February 11.

DATES

The International Day of Women and Girls in Science is on February 11. The day established by resolution of the United Nations General Assembly on December 22, 2015 to recognize the critical role women and girls in science and technology.

The World Day of Prayer for the Sick initiated in 1992 by Pope John Paul 2 is marked each year on February11 to encourage people to pray for those who suffer illness and for their caregivers.

EVENTS

1992– The singing of the Joint Statement on the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Spain takes place.

1992 – The exchange of notes establishing diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Germany takes place.

1997– The Konev Almaty Higher Military College is restructured into the Military Academy of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan.

2005– The room named after the prominent scholar and public figure Manash Kozybayev is opened in the History Faculty of the Al-farabi Kazakh National University.

2009 – SK-Pharmacy – a single distributor system - is set up to provide pharmaceuticals to the people within the guaranteed volume of free medical assistance, increase sustainability and competitiveness of the pharmaceutical sector, and develop pharmaceutical industry by consolidating public purchases of pharmaceuticals.

2011– The Coordinating Council in the Kazakh mass media field is established to better public relations and media legislation, work out expert and recommendatory suggestions and advice for the media, and studies the state of the national information space.

2015– Almaty city hosts the solemn ceremony of opening of the world’s first primary health care office of the World Health Origination

2016– Kazakhstan establishes the institution of the Commissioner for children’s rights.

2016 – The Amanzholov East Kazakhstan State University joins the European University Association.

2017– Kazakhstan establishes the National TV Award Tumar.

2020– The jubilee medal 25 years of the Constitution of Kazakhstan is established to honor the citizens of Kazakhstan and foreigners for their contribution to ensuring the supremacy of the Constitution, establishing and promoting the constitutional framework of the Republic of Kazakhstan, protecting the constitutional rings and freedoms of individuals and citizens.

2021- The year 2021 is declared the Year of Support for Children and Young Adults Reading in Kazakhstan.

2021- Kazakhstani Yuliya Galysheva wins gold in the freestyle ski moguls event at the FIS World Cup in Deer Valley, USA,

2022 - Tatar President Rustam Minnikhanov awards Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev with the Duslyk Order for his huge contribution to the development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Tatarstan.