February 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 11th of February. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on February 11.

EVENTS

1992 – The Republic of Kazakhstan and the Kingdom of Spain sign the Joint Statement on the establishment of diplomatic relations.

1992 – The exchange of notes establishing diplomatic relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Federative Republic of Germany takes place.

1997 – The Konev Almaty Higher Military College is turned into the Military Academy of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

2005 – A room named after prominent scholar and public figure Manash Kozybayev is unveiled at the History Faculty of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.

2009 – SK-Pharmacy is established to provide pharmaceuticals to the people of Kazakhstan within the guaranteed volume of free medical assistance, increase sustainability and competitiveness of the domestic pharmaceutical sector, and develop pharmaceutical industry by consolidating public purchases of pharmaceuticals.

2011 – The Coordinating Council in Kazakh mass media field is established to better public relations and media legislation, work out expert and recommendatory suggestions and advice for the media, and study the state of the national information space.

2015 – The world’s first primary health care office of the World Health Origination is unveiled in Almaty city.

2016 – Kazakhstan establishes the institution of the Ombudsman for Children’s Rights.

2016 – The Amanzholov East Kazakhstan State University accedes the European University Association (EUA).

2017 – Kazakhstan establishes the National TV Award ‘Tumar’ for workers of the national and regional television companies, studios and producing centers.

2020 – The jubilee medal ‘25 years of the Constitution of Kazakhstan’ is established to honor the citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan and foreigners for contribution to ensuring the supremacy of the Constitution, establishing and promoting the constitutional framework of the Republic of Kazakhstan, protecting the constitutional rings and freedoms of individuals and citizens.

2021 – The Republic of Kazakhstan declares the Year to Support Children and Youth Reading in order to promote the status of reading and culture of reading.

2021 – Kazakhstani Yulia Galysheva wins hold in the Freestyle Ski Moguls event at the FIS World Cup in Deer Valley, U.S.