February 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 11th of February. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on February 11.

DATES

The International Day of Women and Girls in Science

The International Day of Women and Girls in Science was established by the UN General Assembly on December 22, 2015 to recognize the key role women and girls play in science and technology. Celebrated on 11 February, it is implemented by UNESCO and UN-Women to promote women and girls in science.

EVENTS

1992 - The Republic of Kazakhstan and the Kingdom of Spain sign a Joint Statement on the establishment of diplomatic relations.

1992 - An exchange of notes on the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Federal Republic of Germany took place.

2009 - SK-Pharmacy, a subsidiary of JSC Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund, was set up.

2015 - The first-ever center for excellence in primary health care of the World Health Organization opens doors in Almaty city.

2016 - The first issue of Central Asia Art Magazine hit the stands. The magazine with articles in Kazakh, Russian and English is disseminated in Kazakhstan, CIS member states and beyond.

2017 - Kazakhstan institutes the National TV Award ‘Tumar'. Its aim is to promote and develop domestic Kazakh television.