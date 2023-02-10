February 10. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 10th of February.

NAMES

– literary critic.

Born in the village of Nurzhau village, Tengiz district, Atyrau region, he graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University, and completed postgraduate studies at the Abai Kazakh Pedagogical Institute.

Throughout his professional career, he worked for Pioner and Bilim zhane enbek magazines, in the Office of the Union of Writers of Kazakhstan as a responsible secretary, in the Kazakhstan publishing house as an editor-in-chief, headed the Department of Literature, Arts, and Culture at Sotsialistik Kazakhstan newspaper

– prominent Turkologist of the 20th century, founder of European Kypchak studies, author of the unique works on history, culture, and language of the Turkic people, one of the founders of the Kazakh tili international society, contributing to the development of the State language of Kazakhstan.

Born in the city of Karcag, Hungary, he graduated from the Karcag Agricultural College, the History and Philology Faculty of Budapest University.

He took part in expeditions to Anatolia, Kazakhstan, Central Asia, and Mongolia. He took interest in Kypchak-Turkic philology, the ancient history of the Magyar, ethnography, and ethnic history of the Kuns (Hungarian Kypchaks).

He published over 40 scietific articles in Hungarian, German, French, Kazakh, and other languages and translated the works of folklore and literature of the Turkic-speaking people into Hungarian.

– Kazakh composer, and merited artist of Kazakhstan.

Born in Kyzylorda region, he graduated from the Kurmangazy Alma-Ata State Conservatory in 1974.

Duisekeev penned many musical works, including symphonies for chamber orchestra Utro na dzhailyau, Kochevye, in the choir O, tugan zher! (a'capella), songs Salem sagan, tugan el, and so on.

- Deputy of the Senate of Parliament of Kazakhstan, member of the Committee on Constitutional Legislation, Judicial System, and Law Enforcement Agencies.

Born in Taldykorgan region, she is a graduate of the Abai Kazakh Pedagogical Institute, Russian State Social Institute.

She was appointed to his current post in 2019.

– Kazakh film director, screenwriter, and painter.

Born in Almaty city, he graduated from the Gogol Alma-Ata Art School in 1989, All-Union State Institute of Cinematography, Kazakh State Law Academy.

He is the Grand Prix winner of the 13th Open Cinema Festival of the CIS and Baltic countries Kinoshok 2004, Grand Prix winner of the Stars of Shaken film festival, Grand prix winner of the East-West international film festival, Grand Prix winner of the Belgrade International Festival 2009.

He won the best directorial debut nomination at the International Film Forum the Golden Knight for best directing at the festival Astana-Baiterek. He is the prize winner at the Stalker International film festival for the best foreign film about human rights, and the special prize of the jury of the Guimet Museum at the Asia cinema International film festival in France in 2009.

– Kazakh Culture and Sport Minister.

Born in the city of Aksu, Pavlodar region, he graduated from the Gumilyev Eurasian National University, Moscow State Institute of International Relations.

He took up his current post in January 2023.