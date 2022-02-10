February 10. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 10th of February.

NAMES

Kazakhstani literary criticwas born in the village of Nurzhau village in Tengiz district in Atyrau region. He graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University and the Abai Kazakh Pedagogical Institute. Throughout his career he contributed to Pioner and Bilim zhane enbek magazines. He also worked for the Office of the Kazakhstan Writers Union and the Kazakhstan publishing house. He was the head of the Department of Literature, Arts, and Culture at Sotsialistik Kazakhstan newspaper.

Eminent Turkologist of the 20th century, founder of the European Kypchak studies, author of the unique works on history, culture and language of the Turkic people, one of the founders of ‘Kazakh tili’ international society, contributing to the development of the state language of the Republic of Kazakhstanwas born in the city of Karcag, Hungary. He was a graduate of the Karcag Agricultural College and the Budapest University. He started his professional career at his alma mater, the Budapest University. Later he took part in the expeditions to Anatolia, Kazakhstan, Central Asia, and Mongolia. He was interested in Kypchak-Turkic philology, ancient history of the Magyar, ethnography and ethnic history of the Kuns (Hungarian Kypchaks). In 1974 he traveled to Mongolia again. He penned over 40 scietific articles in Hungarian, German, French, Kazakh and other languages as well as translated the Turkic-speaking people’s folklore and literature into Hungarian. He passed away in 1992 and was laid to rest in Almaty.

Kazakhstani composer and merited artist of the Republic of Kazakhstanwas born in Kyzylorda region. He graduated from the Kurmangazy Alma-Ata State Conservatory in 1974. Throughout his artistic career he was the musical director of 'Gulder' ensemble and the Kazakh State Concert Association 'Kazakhconcert'. Since 2005 he has served as the art director of the Kazakh State Concert Association 'Kazakhconcert'.

Deputy of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament and member of the Committee for constitutional legislation, court system and law-enforcement agencieswas born in 1961 in Almaty region. She is a graduate of the Abai Kazakh Pedagogic Institute and the Russian State Social Institute. She joined the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament in 2019. Prior to that She was a member of the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Kazakh film director, screenwriter and artistwas born in 1970 in Almaty. He is a graduate of the Gogol Almaty Arts College, the All-Union State Institute of Cinematography and the Kazakh State Legal Academy. He was a production designer at Kazakhfilm Film Studio, at Khabar Agency, at ‘Mir’ International Television and Radio Corporation. He won many awards at Kazakhstani, CIS and international film festivals.

Chairman of the Committee for labor, social protection and migration of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Republic of Kazakhstanwas born in 1975 in East Kazakhstan region. He graduated from the Shakarim Semipalatinsk State University, the Kazakh Humanitarian and Law Innovative University, and the Zhubanov Aktobe Regional State University. He was appointed to his recent post in September 2019.

Chief of the State Guard Service of the Republic of Kazakhstanwas born in 1980 in Moscow. He is a graduate of the Kunayev University. He was designated to the post in January 2022.

Executive Secretary of the Nur Otan Partywas born in 1990 in Pavlodar region. He graduated from the Gumilyov Eurasian National University. Throughout his career Mr. Oralov was the deputy governor of Pavlodar region, the Vice Minister of Information and Social Development and deputy mayor of Nur-Sultan. He was appointed to his recent post in February 2022.