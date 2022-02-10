February 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 10th of February. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on February 10.

EVENTS

1993 – The Kazakhs living in Russia’s Kurgan region hold Kurultay (gathering). They made a decision to set up the Shanyrak Kazakh Cultural Center.

1995 – The meeting of the CIS Council of the Heads of State and Council of the Heads of Government takes places in Almaty to focus on collective security issues, establishment of near-border and peacekeeping forces of the CIS.

2000 – Kazakhstan approves a New Military Doctrine.

2000 – The urban development plan of Astana city is approved.

2002 – The Institute of High technologies, an affiliate of the Kazatomprom National Company JSC, is founded.

2006 – The Mukagali Makatyev Republican Public Fund is set up in Almaty.

2008 – The Japan-Kazakhstan nanotechnologies and electron microscopy centre for research and training is set up in Ust Kamenogorsk.

2015 – The Shagyrly-Shomyshty new gas deposit (discovered in 1966) is put on-stream in Beineu district of Mangystau region.

2018 – Kazakhstani artist Anastassiya Sachenok wins an international competition organized by Osaka-based Japan Mint.

2019 – Kazakhstani Alexey Poltoranin sweeps gold in the Men's 15 km race at the FIS Alpen Cup in Planica, Slovenia. He clocked 36:3:0.



