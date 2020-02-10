February 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 10th of February. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on February 10.

1993 – Kazakhs living in Russia’s Kurgan region hold Qurultay (meeting, gathering). The participants took a decision to establish Shanyrak Kazakh Cultural Center.

1995 – Almaty hosts meeting of the CIS Council of the Heads of State and Council of the Heads of Government for discussing collective security issues, establishment of near-border and peacekeeping forces of the CIS. The Memorandum of Maintaining Peace and Stability in the CIS was adopted.

2000 – New Military Doctrine of Kazakhstan is approved.

2015 – Shagyrly-Shomyshty new gas deposit (discovered in 1966) is commissioned in Beineu district of Mangystau region.

2018 – Kazakhstani artist Anastassiya Sachenok wins an international competition organized by Osaka-based Japan Mint. As per the competition rules, participants should have submitted a sketch of a coin reflecting history, technological progress and environment.