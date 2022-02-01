February 1. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM. Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 1st February.

NAMES

(1934-2006) is the Kazakh writer, playwright, people’s artist of Kazakhstan, laureate of State Prize of Kazakh SSR.

Born in North Kazakhstan is the graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University. Authored novels, stories and 17 theatrical pieces.

(1948) is the Kazakh composer, singer-teacher, people’s artist of Kazakhstan, laureate of State Prize of Kazakhstan.

Born in Zhambyl region is the graduate of the Dzhambul college, Kurmagazy National Conservatoire.

(1958) is the CEO at Kazakhstan Congress of Tatars and Bashkirs.

Born in today’s Atyrau is the graduate of the Teacher’s training Institute, Political Science and Management Institute, Oil and Gas Institute.

(1959) is the director general of the National Academic Library of Kazakhstan in Nur-Sultan.

Born in Almaty region is the graduate of the Issyk Teacher’s Training College, Kirgiz State University.

In 2014-2019 acted as the director general of the National Academic Library of Kazakhstan in Astana. Has been working since March 2019.

(1960) is the founder and head of the 1st extracorporeal fertilization laboratory of Kazakhstan, Ecomed clinic.

Born in Zhambyl region is the graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University, underwent training in Russia, Germany, Israel.

(1973) is the deputy of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, VII convocation, finance and budget committee member.

Born in Aktobe is the graduate of the Orenburg State University, Aktobe engineering college.

Earlier acted as the deputy of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, VI convocation, finance and budget committee member.

Has been acting since this January.