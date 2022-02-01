Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

February 1. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
1 February 2022, 08:00
February 1. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM. Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 1st February.

NAMES

photo

Saken Zhunussov (1934-2006) is the Kazakh writer, playwright, people’s artist of Kazakhstan, laureate of State Prize of Kazakh SSR.

Born in North Kazakhstan is the graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University. Authored novels, stories and 17 theatrical pieces.

photo

Altynbek Korazbayev (1948) is the Kazakh composer, singer-teacher, people’s artist of Kazakhstan, laureate of State Prize of Kazakhstan.

Born in Zhambyl region is the graduate of the Dzhambul college, Kurmagazy National Conservatoire.

photo

Taufik Karimov (1958) is the CEO at Kazakhstan Congress of Tatars and Bashkirs.

Born in today’s Atyrau is the graduate of the Teacher’s training Institute, Political Science and Management Institute, Oil and Gas Institute.

photo

Umutkan Munalbayeva (1959) is the director general of the National Academic Library of Kazakhstan in Nur-Sultan.

Born in Almaty region is the graduate of the Issyk Teacher’s Training College, Kirgiz State University.

In 2014-2019 acted as the director general of the National Academic Library of Kazakhstan in Astana. Has been working since March 2019.

photo

Saltanat Baikoshkarova (1960) is the founder and head of the 1st extracorporeal fertilization laboratory of Kazakhstan, Ecomed clinic.

Born in Zhambyl region is the graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University, underwent training in Russia, Germany, Israel.

photo

Sergei Simonov (1973) is the deputy of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, VII convocation, finance and budget committee member.

Born in Aktobe is the graduate of the Orenburg State University, Aktobe engineering college.

Earlier acted as the deputy of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, VI convocation, finance and budget committee member.

Has been acting since this January.


Birthdays  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Air Astana to launch flights to Israel
Air Astana to launch flights to Israel