February 1 - the Day of honoring Aviation Security Service of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021 at 15:00, with the active participation of airports, airlines and the Republican State Enterprise «Kazaeronavigatsia», is holding a solemn event online via videoconferencing dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the Civil Aviation Security Service and the Day of Honoring Aviation Security Services of aviation organizations of Kazakhstan.

Today, according to ICAO standards in terms of flight safety, Kazakhstan ranks II among the CIS countries with an indicator of 74%, the level of airport security is 83%. Progress in comparison with the audit in 2009 was 21%, which is 11% higher than the world average of aviation security (72%), the official website of the Civil Aviation Committee reads.

Given the significant progress and progress achieved in organizing aviation security, Kazakhstan was noted with a high award from the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). It should be noted that in order to obtain such recognition, a lot of work was carried out in recent years by the Civil Aviation Committee of the MIID RK in the field of aviation security development.

This is the improvement of legislation and the timely implementation of ICAO standards and recommended practices in the field of aviation security. The «National Aviation Security Program» has been developed and approved by the Government Decree, which includes all the latest ICAO standards in the field of aviation security. For the period 2018-2019, 3 decrees of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and 8 orders of the Minister of Industry and Infrastructural development of Republic of Kazakhstan on Aviation Security were revised and amended.

The Aviation Security Service, which protects civil aviation from acts of unlawful interference, is a close-knit structure of more than 2,500 professionals and is the largest of all divisions.

Note: On February 1, 1991, the Aviation Security Service (ASS) was formed for the first time in the country by the order of the commander of the Almaty aviation detachment of the Kazakh SSR at the Almaty airport. On the eve of the 30th anniversary of the founding of the first Aviation Security Service and in accordance with the decision of the participants of the Republican Meeting on Aviation Security dated December 24, 2019, in order to encourage and recognize the significance of the ASS activity, by order of the Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan JSC, on February 1 of each calendar was established as the Day of Honoring Veterans and Active Employees of Aviation Security Services.