    February 1. Kazinform’s timeline of major events

    1 February 2021, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 1st of February. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on February 1.

    EVENTS

    1992 – The Kazakh flag for the first time is planted at the session of the the Organisation pour la sécurité et la coopération en Europe underway in Prague.

    2005 – Cinema Days of Kazakhstan are held in Israel.

    2012 – Kazakh encyclopedia publishing houses publishes Kanysh Satbayev encyclopedia.

    2013 – Goethe University donates Toraigyrov Pavlodar State University a unique device, Lintab-6, one-of-a-kind in Kazakhstan and CIS.

    2014 – Kazakhstan’s Maria Mudryak wins AsLiCo international contest.

    2017 – Kazakh Embassy in Hungary holds an official awarding ceremony of Hungarian officials for their contribution to the development of bilateral ties.

    2018 – Kazakhstan completes its term as the chair of the UN SC.

    2019 – Global Financial Innovation Network is launched by the AIFC Committee for financial service along with the group of international regulators.

