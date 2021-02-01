Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
February 1. Kazinform’s timeline of major events

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
1 February 2021, 07:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 1st of February. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on February 1.

EVENTS

1992 – The Kazakh flag for the first time is planted at the session of the the Organisation pour la sécurité et la coopération en Europe underway in Prague.

2005 – Cinema Days of Kazakhstan are held in Israel.

2012 – Kazakh encyclopedia publishing houses publishes Kanysh Satbayev encyclopedia.

2013 – Goethe University donates Toraigyrov Pavlodar State University a unique device, Lintab-6, one-of-a-kind in Kazakhstan and CIS.

2014 – Kazakhstan’s Maria Mudryak wins AsLiCo international contest.

2017 – Kazakh Embassy in Hungary holds an official awarding ceremony of Hungarian officials for their contribution to the development of bilateral ties.

2018 – Kazakhstan completes its term as the chair of the UN SC.

2019 – Global Financial Innovation Network is launched by the AIFC Committee for financial service along with the group of international regulators.

