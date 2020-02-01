Go to the main site
    February 1. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    1 February 2020, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 1st of February. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on February 1.

    2005 – Days of Kazakhstan Cinema are held in Israel.

    2014 – Opera singer from Pavlodar Maria Mudryak is named a winner of the AsLiCo International Contest.

    2017 – Kazakhstan Embassy in Hungary awards a number of Hungarian officials for the contribution to the development of bilateral relations. Medals «25the Anniversary of Independence of Kazakhstan» and «Nazir Torekulov» were presented to State Secretary for Economic Diplomacy Levente Magyar, Deputy State Secretary for Easterly Opening Zsolt Csutora and Ambassador-at-Large Daniel Mendelenyi.

    2018 – The Republic of Kazakhstan completes its work as the UN Security Council presiding country. Kazakhstan became the first Central Asian state elected to the UNSC. During its chairmanship, our country continued the active work on promotion of the interests of all the countries of the region.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    History of Kazakhstan
