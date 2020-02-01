Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

February 1. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
1 February 2020, 07:00
February 1. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 1st of February. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on February 1.

2005 – Days of Kazakhstan Cinema are held in Israel.

2014 – Opera singer from Pavlodar Maria Mudryak is named a winner of the AsLiCo International Contest.

2017 – Kazakhstan Embassy in Hungary awards a number of Hungarian officials for the contribution to the development of bilateral relations. Medals «25the Anniversary of Independence of Kazakhstan» and «Nazir Torekulov» were presented to State Secretary for Economic Diplomacy Levente Magyar, Deputy State Secretary for Easterly Opening Zsolt Csutora and Ambassador-at-Large Daniel Mendelenyi.

2018 – The Republic of Kazakhstan completes its work as the UN Security Council presiding country. Kazakhstan became the first Central Asian state elected to the UNSC. During its chairmanship, our country continued the active work on promotion of the interests of all the countries of the region.


History of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev