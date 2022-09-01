Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News
FDA authorises Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech for use as Omicron-targeted booster
1 September 2022 13:28

FDA authorises Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech for use as Omicron-targeted booster

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) amended the emergency use authorisations (EUAs) of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine and the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine to authorise bivalent formulations of the vaccines for use as a single booster dose at least two months following primary or booster vaccination, WAM reports.

The bivalent vaccines, which we will also refer to as «updated boosters,» contain two messenger RNA (mRNA) components of SARS-CoV-2 virus, one of the original strain of SARS-CoV-2 and the other one in common between the BA.4 and BA.5 lineages of the omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, the FDA said in a statement.

The Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent, is authorised for use as a single booster dose in individuals 18 years of age and older. The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent, is authorised for use as a single booster dose in individuals 12 years of age and older.

The monovalent COVID-19 vaccines that are authorised or approved by the FDA and have been administered to millions of people in the United States since December 2020 contain a component from the original strain of SARS-CoV-2.


Related news
Russia records 40,017 daily COVID-19 cases, 111 deaths — crisis center
COVID admissions back up, by 5.6%, after two straight drops – ANSA
Russia records 36,605 daily COVID-19 cases, 101 deaths — crisis center
Read also
Russia records 40,017 daily COVID-19 cases, 111 deaths — crisis center
COVID admissions back up, by 5.6%, after two straight drops – ANSA
39,650 pregnant women fully vaccinated against coronavirus in Kazakhstan
Russia records 36,605 daily COVID-19 cases, 101 deaths — crisis center
Canada to end COVID-19 border and quarantine restrictions
806,904 Kazakh teens fully vaccinated against coronavirus
New COVID-19 cases hit over 2-month low; outdoor mask mandates fully lifted
Over 39,600 pregnant women fully vaccinated against coronavirus in Kazakhstan
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan takes interest in converting coal power plants into gas - PM
2 Saudi Arabia launches unified electronic platform 'Nusuk' to facilitate pilgrims
3 Another seven labs to diagnose monkeypox in Brazil
4 Kazakhstan sets task to become one of the largest digital hubs in Eurasia, President
5 President Tokayev to participate in Digital Bridge 2022 intl forum

News

Archive