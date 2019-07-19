Go to the main site
    FC Ordabasy makes it into next round of UEFA Europa League

    19 July 2019, 11:49

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM –Shymkent-based FC Ordabasy playedagainst Torpedo Kutaisi in an away match of the first qualifying round of the UEFAEuropa League, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Torpedo (Kutaisi, Georgia) — Ordabasy (Shymkent, Kazakhstan) 0-2 (0:0)

    Goals:

    0-1 Mirzad Mehanović (81`)

    0-2 Ziguy Badibanga (90+4’)

    Yellow cards:

    Mate Tsintsadze (41’)

    Zaza Tsitskishvili (62’)

    Temur Chogadze (86’)

    In the secondqualifying round, FC Ordabasy will face off with the Czech club of Mladá Boleslav. The matches arescheduled for July 25 and August 1.

