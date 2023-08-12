Go to the main site
    FC Okzhetpes head coach steps down

    12 August 2023, 12:39

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Sergei Popkov has stepped down from the post of the head coach of FC Okzhetpes, Kazinform has learnt from the club’s press service.

    In its recently released statement the club expressed gratitude to its former head coach for the work done wishing him success in his further endeavors.

    It bears to remind that FC Okzhetpes claimed championships in the First League twice during Popkov’s tenure.

    Andrei Ferapontov will serve as interim head coach until the club signs with the new one.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Football
