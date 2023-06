FC Kairat’s head coach resigns

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - After two and a half years as Almaty-based football club head coach Alexey Shpilevskiy has resigned, Kazinform cites the press service of the club.

According to the press service, Belarusian Alexey Shpilevskiy is to join the German FC Erzgebirge Aue.

Kazakhstani Kirill Keker, head of FC Kairat-Zhastar, is to take over as FC Kairat interim head coach.