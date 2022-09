19 August 2022 13:24

FC Astana to play vs FC Maktaaral Aug 31

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM FC Astana will play vs FC Maktaaral in the quarterfinals of the Olimpbet Kazakhstan Cup 2022 on August 31 at the Astana Arena, Kazinform learnt from the Club’s official website.









Photo: fcastana.kz