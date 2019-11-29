Go to the main site
    FC Astana surprise Manchester United with a 2:1 defeat

    29 November 2019, 07:56

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Six-time Kazakhstan champions FC Astana defeated Manchester United 2:1 in the Europa League group game on Thursday night, Kazinform reports.

    The guests dominated the game for most part of the first half with Jesse Lingard putting Manchester United on the scoreboard in the 10th minute of the match.

    In the second half MU’s Chong had a nice chance to give the United a 2:0 lead with an empty net in front of him, but missed the target.

    38 seconds later Roman Grygorchuk’s side leveled the score 1-1 with Dmitriy Shomko’s netting the goal in the 55th minute. Astana’s Di’Shon Bernard scored the second goal in 62nd minute deciding the fate of the match.

    Recall that Manchester United secured 1-0 home win over FC Astana earlier in September and qualified for the knockout stage of the Europa League. They will host AZ Alkmaar in December.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

