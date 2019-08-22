FC Astana smash BATE in Europa League play-off leg 1

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – FC Astana defeated today BATE Borisov in the first-leg match of the Europa League play-off round, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

It was Astana’s Marin Tomasov who scored the first goal in the 23rd minute. The Kazakh club created lots of scoring opportunities and finally, Yuriy Logvinenko headed a goal just a minute before the end of the first half.

In the second half, Runar Mar Sigurjonsson of FC Astana scored from a penalty kick. It was the last goal in the match (3-0).

Astana (Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan) - BATE (Borisov, Belarus) 3-0 (2-0)

Goals:

1-0 Marin Tomasov 23’

2-0 Yuriy Logvinenko 44’

3-0 Runar Mar Sigurjonsson 52’ (P).

The second leg will be hosted by Borisov on August 2.