Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    FC Astana smash BATE in Europa League play-off leg 1

    22 August 2019, 21:55

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – FC Astana defeated today BATE Borisov in the first-leg match of the Europa League play-off round, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    It was Astana’s Marin Tomasov who scored the first goal in the 23rd minute. The Kazakh club created lots of scoring opportunities and finally, Yuriy Logvinenko headed a goal just a minute before the end of the first half.

    In the second half, Runar Mar Sigurjonsson of FC Astana scored from a penalty kick. It was the last goal in the match (3-0).

    Astana (Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan) - BATE (Borisov, Belarus) 3-0 (2-0)

    Goals:

    1-0 Marin Tomasov 23’

    2-0 Yuriy Logvinenko 44’

    3-0 Runar Mar Sigurjonsson 52’ (P).

    The second leg will be hosted by Borisov on August 2.

    Author:

    Almas Zheksenbekov

    Astana Sport Football Nur-Sultan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    5 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region