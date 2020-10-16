FC Astana names new head coach

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Russian Andrei Tikhonov becomes the new head coach of the Nur-Sultan-based football club Astana, Kazinform reports.

FC Astana said Moscow Russian Andrei Tikhonov takes the helm of the team. The 50-year-old played for FC Spartak Moscow and the Russian football team. After leaving Spartak, he played for PFC Krylia Sovetov Samara, FC Khimki, Maccabi Tel Aviv F.C., and FC Locomotive now Astana.

Andrei Tikhonov is the team’s first head coach with the 2009 Kazakh Premier League top player title, silver medals and being listed top assistants in the team’s history.

Following his playing career, Andrei joined PFC Krylia Sovetov Samara, FC Spartak Moscow, FC Spartak Shchelkovo, FC Krasnodar, and FC Yenisey Krasnoyarsk.