    FC Astana names new head coach

    14 January 2020, 12:44

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Czech Michal Bílek has become a head coach of FC Astana, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the club.

    Previously the club was headed by Roman Grigorchuk who had terminated the contract.

    Michal Bílek led the Czech Republic national football team for four years between 2009 and 2013. As a player, he represented Czechoslovakia and the Czech Republic at international level. His playing position was right midfielder. During his career, Bílek was mainly associated with Sparta Prague, which he represented on four separate occasions.

    Immediately after retiring, Bílek began coaching, precisely with Teplice. After a brief stint in Costa Rica, he returned home, going on to manage FC Chmel Blšany, FC Viktoria Plzeň and MFC Ružomberok. In 2006, he took charge of Sparta, replacing Stanislav Griga. He went on to win the Gambrinus liga in his first year and finish second in the following.

    In addition, a 54-year-old Bílek leads the national football team of Kazakhstan.

    Alzhanova Raushan

