FC Astana creates 2-minute sensation in UEFA Champions League

TBILISI. KAZINFORM – FC Astana sensationally defeated FC Dinamo Tbilisi in the second leg of the first qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League 2:1 in Tbilisi, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

Although midfielder Ousmane Camara of Dinamo Tbilisi opened the score in the 22nd minute of the match, the guests miraculously won it in just two minutes.

It were defender Abzal Beysebekov and forward Dembo Darboe of FC Astana who scored in the 50th and 51st minutes of the match propelling the club to the second qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League. There Astana will face FC Dinamo Zagreb.

Recall that the first leg of the first qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League between FC Astana and FC Dinamo Tbilisi in the Kazakh capital ended in a draw 1:1. Kazakh Abat Aimbetov scored the only goal for Astana in the 57th minute of the match.