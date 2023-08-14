Father of drowned teen also dies in W Kazakhstan

URALSK. KAZINFORM The body of a 17-year-old teen was recovered from water in Ural. The man rescued earlier, who turned out to be the father of the drowned teen, has died without regaining consciousness, Kazinform cites Moi Gorod portal.



The man 49, and two teens, 12 and 17, were drowning in the River Ural on August 13. The rescuers saved the man and 12-year-old teen. The body of another teen was found four hours after he disappeared. Unfortunately, despite the CPR the man died without regaining consciousness.